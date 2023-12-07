ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University is celebrating 866 members of the Class of 2023 at its largest fall commencement in the school’s history.

The graduates are earning master’s degrees through Trine’s College of Graduate and Professional Studies. It’s the first fall commencement in many years at Trine, celebrating a record number of fall graduates, according to a release from school officials.

The release said the size of the fall 2023 ceremony even rivals all but the most recent May commencements.

“Trine University’s master’s degree programs have greatly expanded in size over the last few years, thanks to a combination of curriculum that meets industry needs and our commitment to offer programming in a format that works best for our students,” said Keirsten Eberts, vice president of online and international studies. “As a result, we’ve reinstated a fall Commencement ceremony in order to properly honor and celebrate these graduates for their hard work and dedication. We are proud of everyone who has earned their degree and wish each graduate the best as they advance in their career and join the ranks of Trine alumni.”

The ceremony is Dec. 16 at the Angola campus.