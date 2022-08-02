ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University announced Tuesday it expects to enroll over 7,000 students for the fall semester, breaking the school’s previous record of 5,493 students during the spring 2022 semester.

This figure also represents an increase of nearly 30% compared to fall 2021.

“Students continue to be attracted to Trine by existing and new programs that equip them with in-demand skills for the workplace,” said Dr. Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president.

Kimberly Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine, also attributed many academic and athletic programs to the school’s continued enrollment growth.

Trine recently added a men’s rugby team to the school’s assortment of athletic options, and the school also plans to open the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing this fall.

This facility will provide state-of-the-art advancements and technologies for the school’s computer science and information technology departments, including augmented and virtual reality tools and artificial intelligence laboratories.

Trine has taken on other notable expansion projects as well, including a $16 million expansion of the university’s health sciences building, as well as a subsidiary campus in Fort Wayne that will house programs in the school’s College of Health Professions.

“We continue to add more athletic and academic options while ensuring that the cost of a private quality education at Trine remains within reach,” Bennett said.