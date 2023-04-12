FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Trine University announced that The Dekko Foundation pledged $650,000 toward the university’s future academic facility in Fort Wayne, adding to the large total Trine has already raised.

By the end of 2022, Trine had already raised more than half of the project’s estimated $40 million cost, according to the university.

“We continue to be grateful for many who have provided generous gifts toward Trine University Fort Wayne and to The Dekko Foundation for their continued support as we partner together to equip young people with the tools to support themselves economically and contribute to society as a whole,” said Trine President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D.

The university said The Dekko Foundation — a nonprofit based in Kendallville — previously pledged money to Trine for the Center for Montessori Education and for the Thunder Ice Arena.

Announced in June 2022, Trine’s Fort Wayne campus will employ 100 staff members and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions.