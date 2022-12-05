FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University received approval for a $4 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant Monday for an upcoming facility in Fort Wayne.

Announced in June, Trine’s Fort Wayne campus will employ 100 faculty and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions.

“These investments in northeast Indiana will attract and retain more people to a growing area of the state,” said Vincent Ash, vice president of development at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Trine has already received multi-million dollar pledges from Steel Dynamics, the Surack Family Foundation, the James Foundation, and Trine alumnus and Board of Trustees member Larry Reiners and his wife Judy.

The university’s Fort Wayne campus costs approximately $40 million and plans to open in fall 2024.