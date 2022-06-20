ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Over the past 23 years, Trine University in Angola has seen dramatic changes, including a name change, that in part have been the doing of university president Earl D. Brooks II, who on Monday announced his plans for retirement.

Brooks included the following message in an email to faculty, staff, alumni and donors:

I am announcing that I have entered my final year as president of Trine University, and that the Board of Trustees has formed a committee to begin the process for selecting the next leader of this great institution. After the tremendous honor of serving 23 years as your president, Melanie and I will move on to the next phase of our lives and I have notified the board that I will retire effective May 31, 2023. I believe this university is in its strongest position ever – academically, financially, strategically – which makes it the best time to turn over the reins to a worthy successor who will keep us on this extraordinary path we built together.” Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D.

According to an email from Trine announcing Brooks’ retirement, when he arrived at Tri-State University, as it was then named, with wife Melanie in 2000, they encountered a university facing a variety of challenges, including declining enrollment, a crumbling campus, retention concerns and stressed finances.

In the two decades since, enrollment has grown significantly and facilities, academic programs, athletics and student life have undergone radical transformation. More than three times as many residential students now enjoy modern, apartment-style housing, revitalized academic buildings, and a vibrant campus atmosphere supported by state-of-the-art recreational and athletic facilities.

Dr. Brooks also played a central role in raising more than $250 million to fund the renewal and transformation. As a result, Trine University continues to set enrollment records (more than 5,850 in Spring 2022), compete for conference and national athletics championships, grow its international student population and offer new academic programs that meet business and community needs while equipping students for successful careers and lives.