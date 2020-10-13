Trine University plans to build new residence hall to handle record enrollment

Rendering shows a 120-bed residence hall that will be located on the Trine University campus.

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Trine University in Angola announced Tuesday that its board of trustees has approved the construction of a new 120-bed residence hall to handle current and anticipated record enrollment at the school.

“With our main campus continuing to attract and retain record numbers of students, our residential facilities are once again nearing capacity, and all indicators point to these trends continuing,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “We appreciate the leadership of the Board of Trustees and their willingness to take action to preserve and even improve the quality of the Trine University residential experience.”

The new building will feature apartment-style residences similar to the university’s Reiners and Stadium residence halls. The rooms will accommodate two students and will include a private bath and air conditioning.

Students will share an open space and kitchen located on the main level of the building. The building also will include a parking lot.

“The residential experience is a key element of education at Trine University,” said Dr. Rick L. James, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. “This new building is our latest investment in Trine students and in the continued growth of the university.”

The university will demolish one of the older dormitory-style units on campus in conjunction with construction of the new facility as part of its comprehensive strategic plan.

The university most recently opened the Stadium Hall residence hall in the fall of 2018.

In addition to the new residence hall, Trine continues to finalize plans for the previously announced expansion to its engineering facilities.