Trine University announces fall semester plans

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University announced Tuesday it plans to resume normal campus operations in August, according to university President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D.

In email messages to students, parents, faculty and staff, Brooks said this will mean fully seated classes, full resumption of student activities and welcoming back fans and family to athletic events.

“We intend to return to the Trine University that existed before the pandemic,” he said.

COVID-19 positivity rates have remained near or below 1 percent on the Trine campus throughout the spring semester. Currently the university has a 0.8% positivity rate, with more than 6,000 tests conducted since students returned in mid-January.

Brooks said university decisions will continue to be informed by local, state and federal guidelines.

“We will be prepared to make any modifications required to ensure the safety of the entire campus community,” he said. “However, with the success and distribution of vaccines, the continued lowering of infection rates throughout Indiana and the dedication of Trine students and staff, we are fully comfortable that we can now plan for the best and adjust if we must.”

As the university prepares to enter the second half of the spring semester, Brooks praised the Trine community for its efforts and encouraged students and staff to keep their guard up.

“We know we must remain vigilant through the end of this school year and continue to follow all required health and safety protocols,” he said, “but clearly, we see light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel.”