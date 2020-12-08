Trine U. sorority raises $11K for child with rare disease

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A Trine University sorority raised more than $11,000 through a silent auction to support a local toddler with a rare disease.

The Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority held an online silent auction on Nov. 1 in place of its annual Boo Cancer philanthropy event. More than 30 companies donated to the silent auction, which was held on the sorority’s Facebook page.

The auction raised $11,278.

“I started reaching out to all businesses within the community to get started,” the sorority’s philanthropy chair, Kaitlyn Scott, said. “This allowed us to put on the biggest silent auction we have ever had. I have never been so happy to see an event be so successful.”

Proceeds went to 1-year-old Nomalee “Molly” Gregory of Angola. The young girl was diagnosed with retroperitoneal immature teratoma with yolk sack malignancy, which is rare type of tumor that has less than 20,000 cases diagnosed worldwide every year.

Molly has had two surgeries to remove the tumor. Though her protein levels are still high, she is tumor-free.

“When we started the semester, I personally did not think Boo Cancer would be able to happen,” the sorority’s philanthropy chair, Kaitlyn Scott, said. “Then I realized that no matter how much we raised, Nomalee’s family would still be proud of us.”

In addition to the auction, the sorority sisters raised money through online bingo. They also sold shirts, scrunchies and stickers in Trine’s Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center.

Scott presented the money to Nomalee and her family on Dec. 5.

“It feels amazing to help change Nomalee’s life and be able to help her family when needed the most,” Scott said.