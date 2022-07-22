FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University’s plans to build a $40 million health professions campus near Parkview Regional Medical Center have cleared an important hurdle.

The Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday approved the primary development plan and rezoning of a 10.6-acre parcel for the project.

Last month, Trine announced it had partnered with Parkview Health to build a 20,000 square foot building on the north side of Union Chapel Road near I-69. Trine University Fort Wayne will house Trine’s College of Health Professions.

It’s projected to open in Fall 2024.

“We appreciate the support of the Plan Commission and our partners at Parkview Health, as well as the many other government officials, business leaders and citizens who have spoken out in favor of this project,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “We look forward to breaking ground on this new crown jewel for Fort Wayne, Allen County and northeast Indiana. We will be excited to see the economic impact – both the immediate effect of $40 million in construction and the long-term growth in high-paying jobs as our students graduate – resulting from this investment, as well as the long-term support for the health and welfare of this region.”