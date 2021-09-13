Trine U offering $500 grant to student who apply for spring 2022 semester

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine is giving students who apply to start in the spring 2022 semester a $500 grant toward tuition.

The grant will be awarded to students who apply by Nov. 1 and have their FAFSA on file with the university, the school said.

“We know as the semester progresses, there are students who decided to take a break before starting college, and those who are finding their current college choice is not a good fit,” said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management. “We encourage any student looking to start or continue their education in the spring to consider Trine University, with its small class sizes, career-focused majors and more than 99% employment rate for graduates.”

It is free to apply to Trine, and the university said it provides free credit evaluations for students who are wanting to transfer.

Trine said it offers generous scholarship packages, with the average financial aid package totaling more than $35,800. It has also been recognized for its low debt burden for graduates and their parents, with average PLUS loan debt more than $12,000 less that peer schools.