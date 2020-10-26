Trine to offer financial aid to incoming freshmen from Northeast Indiana starting fall of 2021

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University has announced the creation of a tuition award to new students applying from 13 Northeast Indiana counties.

According to the university, the Next Door Neighbor award will offer $2,500 in tuition money per year for incoming freshman from Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Trine spokesperson James Tew said offering this financial aid is a priority, especially now given how families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anything you can get when you’re trying to meet those expenses just is huge and so, again, for us it’s the opportunity to help families in our area to have that one next step to be able to afford a quality education,” said Tew.

The award is a part of $36 million dollars of financial aid given to Trine students. According to the school, 95 percent of their students used some amount of aid.