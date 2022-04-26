ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack will receive an honorary degree from Trine University, the school announced Tuesday.

Surack will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during Trine’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

Trine President Earl Brooks II said Surack has supported the university, and he and his wife, Lisa, have made an impact on the community.

“Mr. Surack is not only one of northeast Indiana’s most prominent business leaders, he and his wife Lisa are among this region’s top philanthropists, generously supporting many organizations including Trine University,” said Brooks. “It is a privilege to bestow this honor upon him. We are forever grateful to Sweetwater and Mr. Surack for their support of projects such as the Thunder Ice Arena, as well as the positive impact they make on the community at large.”