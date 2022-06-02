FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Trine University is in the process of expanding its College of Health Professions and a big key to that will be the construction of an academic building on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Thursday morning, Trine announced it has partnered with Parkview Health as it prepares to begin construction of a $40 million, 120,000 square foot building on the north side of Union Chapel Road near I-69.

Trine and Parkview will apply for rezoning of a 10.6-acre parcel for the new building. Construction of the building, which will be designated Trine University Fort Wayne, will begin once rezoning and necessary permits are approved. It’s projected to open in Fall of 2024.

Trine indicated that once fully operational, Trine Fort Wayne will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions (CHP), which currently includes its physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs. The new space will allow CHP to add new programs including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.

The view of Trine Fort Wayne as seen from I-69. Photo courtesy Trine University

“With healthcare delivery needs increasing across the nation and certainly in our region, we applaud Trine’s leadership and this bold approach to shaping the education of our future healthcare professionals,” said Dena Jacquay, Chief Administrative Officer for Parkview Health. “Parkview continues to partner with area colleges and universities to strengthen not only our workforce, but also our communities. Trine Fort Wayne is a wonderful complement to our Parkview Regional Medical Center campus and the positive impacts this project will have on the health and well-being of our region.”

In addition to state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, the new facility will feature an innovative Simulated Patient Care Center (SimCenter) including mock surgery and Emergency Room suites and exam and patient rooms. The building also will contain ample resources for student support, including a library, bookstore, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.

“With its leading-edge academic programs and facilities, Trine Fort Wayne will transform healthcare training in northeast Indiana, further establishing Fort Wayne as a leading center for healthcare and for provider education,” said Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D. “We are excited and proud to partner with Parkview Health to make this investment in the health and economic vitality of Fort Wayne, Allen County and this region, and look forward to the dividends it will pay in the years to come.”