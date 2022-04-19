ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University will no longer require potential students to provide ACT and SAT scores.

The school announced the decision on Tuesday. It said ACT and SAT scores would now be optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission.

Trine first made standardized test scores optional in fall 2020 as many standardized tests were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many universities have removed test scores as requirements for applicants in recent years.

“We want to make a quality private education at Trine accessible to all students,” said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management. “We have always had a free application, and this removes another financial burden as well as the extensive time commitment required for test preparation. In addition, a four-hour exam may not tell a student’s entire story. Eliminating the test requirement allows us to get to know our applicants better by learning about other aspects of their life and education.”

Trine said applicants can still submit ACT or SAT scores but the scores will be considered as “only part of their overall academic record,” the university said.