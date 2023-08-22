ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Due to the dangerous combination of heat and humidity predicted for this Thursday, Aug. 24, Trine University and the City of Angola have postponed the annual Trine Fest to Thursday, Aug. 31.

“With excessive heat in the forecast, we believe it’s best to postpone until the weather returns to a level that allows this celebration to be safe and comfortable for everyone,” said Jennifer LaRose, executive director of camps, conferences and events at Trine. “We look forward to welcoming Trine students and the community to downtown Angola on Aug. 31 to celebrate the start of the school year!”

Community members are invited to join Trine students from 5-8:30 p.m. for the second annual Trine Fest.

The event includes family-friendly events around the Mound, including food trucks, inflatables, carnival games, balloon and caricature artists, and live music.