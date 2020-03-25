Trine cancels spring commencement due to COVID-19 concerns

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Trine University announced Wednesday it is cancelling its spring commencement scheduled for May 2. The decision to cancel was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is yet another decision we did not want to make, but it was out of our hands,” Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., said in an email to graduating seniors and parents. “We know how much you and your family were looking forward to celebrating your tremendous accomplishments. And so were we. … For most of us, it is the highlight of the year.”

Brooks said the decision to cancel was made in order to ensure the health and safety of students, families, and the Trine University community. The university is moving forward with other plans to honor the Trine University Class of 2020, he said.

Trine will host a Senior Celebration for the Class of 2020 at Homecoming, which will take place Oct. 9-11. The weekend will include a full slate of activities honoring the Class of 2020.

Members of the Class of 2020 also will be invited to participate in an expanded fall graduation ceremony on Dec. 12.

Brooks said the university will provide more details about the events over the coming months.

“Once we put this behind us, we will come together this fall, both to commemorate the Class of 2020 and to celebrate the fact that we, strong and united, prevailed in these very challenging times,” he said.

