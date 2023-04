FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’re invited to celebrate spring next weekend at LC Nature Park. The park is hosting Trillium Fest.

LC Nature Park executive director Hope Wallace stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Trillium Fest is on Saturday, May 6 at LC Nature Park. That’s located at 9744 Aboite Road in Roanoke. The festival runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., and it’s free to attend. You can click here to learn more.