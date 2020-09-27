Trick-or-treating at Mississinewa Lake only for campers and overnight guests this year

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Mississinewa Lake is still hosting Autumn Camping Weekends this year, but because of COVID-19, trick-or-treating at park properties will be only for campers and other overnight guests.

“We know that families from local communities enjoy visiting to trick-or-treat and get a look at all the decorated campsites,” said Ginger Murphy, Deputy Director for Indiana State Parks, “But in the interest of safety for everyone, this is one of those traditions we are putting on hold for a year.”

To keep everyone safe, the Autumn Camping Weekends will operate within the framework of the state’s guidance. This includes social distancing, mask requirements, hand-washing and sanitizing of program materials.

Events that will be open to the public are pancake breakfasts, cornhole tournaments, pumpkin decorating and the step into Mississinewa Lake Challenge.

For more information about other outdoor programs visit calendar.dnr.IN.gov.