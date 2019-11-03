Trick-or-treaters see better weather in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After rain, wind, and even snow, dominated October 31, Fort Wayne kids finally got their Halloween treats.

The city moved official trick-or-treat hours to to Saturday after concerns were raised about children being out in bad weather. Despite changing the day and time, it seemed like families were out trick-or-treating in full force. Homeowners on Oakdale Drive said that they saw plenty of foot traffic throughout the afternoon, so much so that Eric Ehlers was close to running out of candy about half-way through.

“It’s been a really big crowd,” said Ehlers. “We bought a lot of candy and we’re starting to run out already so it’s been a really good crowd. I’d rather be a little bit warmer but, hey, as long as the kids have a good time, that’s what’s important.”

For some kids, it was a little weird trick-or-treating in November.

“It’s not as cool because it’s not the Halloween spirit but, it’s a little weird, it’s a little award but I mean it’s better than snowing,” said Hailey Case, 12.

While some kids were willing to go trick-or-treating in the rain, most agreed that they preferred going out when the weather is nicer. Jordyn Morken, 7, said that she liked celebrating in nice weather because otherwise her costume might not have worked out.

“All the face paint would come dripping off,” said Morken, who was dressed as a vampire.

In the end, as long as they got their Halloween candy eventually it did not matter that it wasn’t October 31. Fort Wayne was just one of several cities in the area to postpone trick-or-treating until Saturday. Allen County also moved their official hours, with the exception of New Haven who chose to brave the elements.