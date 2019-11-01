Trick-or-treaters brave wet weather for Halloween

While the City of Fort Wayne postponed their Halloween trick or treat, locations around the city still celebrated.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the City of Fort Wayne postponing trick-or-treat hours until Saturday, families braved the rain and snow to celebrate Halloween.

Several businesses at Jefferson Pointe were passing out candy to families who could not trick-or-treat in their neighborhoods. Participating stores put pumpkins in their windows to indicate that they were passing out goodies.

While several organizations canceled or moved their events inside, Jefferson Pointe left it up to business to decide if they would pass out candy indoors or outdoors. WANE 15’s Britt Salay spoke to several families who said they appreciated the event because either their neighborhood events were canceled or the indoor events were crowded with people.

Even though Fort Wayne and Allen County opted to move their trick-or-treat to Saturday, New Haven kept their 6:00-8:00 pm time. Many of the families who chose to go door-to-door used their cars to move along the block, hoping to stay as dry as possible. Although the rain was light at 6:00 pm, as time went on the rain increased and turned into snow in some parts.