Trial set for doctor charged in drunk driving crash that killed infant

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A trial is now set for a Bluftton man accused in a drunken crash that killed an infant earlier this year.

Russel Legreid will go on trial March 15-18, 2021 in Wells County. Legreid has pleaded not guilty.

Back in January, police responded to the 1700 block of North Main Street on a report of a vehicle crash. The initial investigation indicated that Legreid was driving his pickup truck on Main Street when he crossed the center line into the path of a minivan driven by 25-year-old Eliseo Martinez Jr.

Martinez and three children inside – aged 6, 5, and 2 months – were all taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where the 2-month-old was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Legreid was driving while intoxicated at the time. He faces four felony charges including causing catastrophic injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

At the time of the crash, Legreid was a board-certified otolaryngologist practicing in Bluffton. Legreid now resides in Georgia and, according to the Georgia Composite Medical Board database, is practicing medicine.

Family and friends of the infant stood outside the court house holding signs and calling for justice.

A final pretrial conference will be held on Feb. 17, 2021, and will be the deadline for negotiating a plea deal.