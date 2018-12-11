Trial begins in Prada bag robbery homicide

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) - Jury selection marked the start of a murder trial in Noble County Monday.

Michael Johnson faces two counts of murder, two counts of murder in a robbery and one count of attempted murder.

The case goes back to March 5 at a Water Street apartment in Ligonier. According to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Blackman, Johnson went to the home with Tiffani Cox and Kyra Frost with the intention of stealing a $10,000 Prada bag. The attempted robbery apparently led to shots being fired.

Justin Adams and Amanda Feldstein were killed in the incident.

Potential jurors filled the jury box throughout the day Monday, answering questions from Blackman, Judge Robert Kirsch and the defense team. They looked for possible connections to the suspects, victims or witnesses in the case. Other questions to the potential jurors ranged from knowledge of the shooting, thoughts on 'flight or fight' and if they can tell if someone is lying to them.

The prosecution plans on calling nine witnesses though the trial, including Cox, who already pleaded guilty to aiding in an attempted armed robbery.

The majority of the jurors had some knowledge of the case by seeing headlines on WANE 15 News or reading stories in the local newspaper.

At least one juror was related by marriage to a victim. Another was related by marriage to Cox. Both were excused.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday with opening arguments.