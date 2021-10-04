Tri Lakes residents may not be able to call 9-1-1 on land lines

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A land line outage may prevent some Whitley County residents from calling 9-1-1 for emergencies.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said a land line outage was impacting residents of the Tri Lakes area. The outage was preventing some residents from being able to call 9-1-1.

During the outage, Tri Lakes residents are asked to call the county’s main dispatch number at (260) 244-6410 option 1.

It’s not clear what caused the outage or how long it is expected to last.