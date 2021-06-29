TRF to name new Executive Director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event, the Three Rivers Festival (TRF) will be announcing the new Executive Director and more at a press conference Wednesday morning.

During the press conference, the Board of Directors said it will also introduce a new event and begin setup for the 2021 festival.

The 2021 Three Rivers Festival, presented by Ruoff Mortgage, runs July 9-17. The nine-day festival will take place at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne with guest favorites returning, including Junk Food Alley, The Downtown Midway, Art in the Park, Children’s Fest, The Emporium, nightly entertainment and more.