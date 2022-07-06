FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular Three Rivers Festival event has been called off.

Festival officials said Wednesday the River Excursions have been canceled for the 2022 festival. High water levels from recent heavy rains forced the decision.

Rivers Excursions offer festival goers free cruises along Fort Wayne’s rivers.

“The increased speed and height of the rivers, have left the rivers unsafe to host this event,” said John Nichter, the TRF Board president. “Although we really looked forward to the return of this popular event, we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our community and volunteers.”

The Three Rivers Festival runs July 8-16.