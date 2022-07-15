FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Three Rivers Festival favorite opened Friday evening.

Despite very soggy weather conditions, the activities and performances at the International Village began on time Friday at 5 PM. There was food, live music, and plenty to do under the big tent.

The International Village is an opportunity for different cultures to collaborate and educate people in the community. Anna Baer, Chair of the TRF International Village, says many different cultural organizations attend the two day event. Some of these organizations serve immigrants and give them an opportunity to start their own businesses.

Saturday the event continues from 11 AM to 9 PM. You can expect entertainment all day, including dancers from all over the world and martial arts demonstrations. There are prizes for kids if they fill out a passport, you can learn more about other countries and international organizations, and participate in more activities, such as trivia.

Baer says this part of the festival is special because it brings people from all over the world together. It is also family-friendly and gives the city an opportunity to get to know their international neighbors.

Some of the countries represented include El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Poland, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Philippines, Ethiopia, and South Korea.

The village is located in the parking lot next to Freimann Square off Clinton Street between Main and Superior. Parking is free under the railroad tracks. To learn more, visit this link.