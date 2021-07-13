TRF holds annual A.K.C. Pure Breed Dog Showcase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, over 75 dogs will be competing in the American Kennel Club’s Pure Breed Dog Showcase during the Three Rivers Festival.

The dogs will be competing in a series of competitions, including an Obedience Demonstration. Festival goers will also be able to ask questions about the various dog breeds.

The event is hosted by the Northeast Indiana Kennel Club, which helps dogs find their forever families.

The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Freiman Square. The club said only dogs competing in the showcase will be allowed in the square.