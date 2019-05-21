Trends show above average rain to continue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Our above average trend of precipitation looks to continue if the CPC 8-14 Day Outlook pans out.

It has been a very wet spring, so far, (not counting Tuesday's rain) this year ranks as the 15th wettest for seasonal rain. Totals through May 20th are at 11.40" since March 1st, meaning we are above average by 2.67".

The big question is when will we dry out and warm up? Unfortunately, as you can see below, the outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) feature forecasts of above average precipitation continuing for our region.

6-10 Day Outlooks

Temperatures:

Outlook from the CPC favors above average temperatures for the last week of May.

Precipitation:

The CPC favors above average precipitation in the 6 to 10 day outlook

8-14 Day Outlooks

The 8-14 day temperature outlook slightly favors below average temperatures from May 29-June 4th

Precipitation:

Note that these maps are based on probabilities of departing from our average. So, trends will likely change as weather patterns become clearer, closer to these forecast periods.