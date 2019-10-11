Trending costumes this Halloween

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — Lions and princesses and dragons will soon be knocking on your door this Halloween. Though the holiday is still a few weeks away, it’s never too early to find your costume.

WANE 15 headed to Fort Wayne’s Stoner’s FunStore to see which costumes are trending this Halloween.

This is the busiest time of the year for the Fort Wayne staple. Dick Stoner, owner and founder of Stoner’s Funstore, says the trends change from year to year. The store is currently seeing a growing number of partygoers renting and buying Marvel characters, like Spider-man and Captain America, and 20s flapper dresses.

“Someone puts on a gorilla costume and they make the noise and they loose all their inhibitions,” Dick Stoner said. “It brings out a lot of things in people you wouldn’t expect. The costume hides them and they can feel free to act more unusual.”

According to Google, the most searched Halloween costume in America are:

IT

Witch

Spider-man

Dinosaur

Descendants

In the Fort Wayne area, Spiderman is the most Googled costume. For a complete list of the most Googled Halloween costumes, click here.