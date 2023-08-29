FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you haven’t had the chance to Trek the Trails so far this year, you have about a month still to go.

After Tuesday evening, there are only four more opportunities to Trek the Trails this season. The cycling group meets every Tuesday at 6:00 PM. You can view the remaining schedule here. September starting locations include Buckner Park, The Plex North, Cookie Cottage, and the North River Road Trailhead.

Riders met up at Haley Elementary School Tuesday evening for a 7.64 mile bike out to Landin Road. The evening started out with plenty of sunshine, but clouds quickly moved in and rain followed before the 1.5 hour ride was completed.

Cyclists gather before Tuesday evening’s Trek the Trails.

Cyclists are given a safety briefing before departing.

Cyclists take off to begin the ride.

Clouds move in ahead of rain that arrived later Tuesday evening.

The weather has been really favorable though overall this year and it has led to a successful season so far. They have had a lot of dry days and bugs and mosquitos have been low.

Roger Carroll has been riding with Trek the Trails for 13 years now and speaks highly of the weekly bike rides. “You’ll get valuable health-related bonuses from riding and the camaraderie of riding with other people, and to see things in areas of Fort Wayne that you don’t normally see by car.”

If you’re still looking to participate, you’re asked to wear helmets and bring water along for the ride. The average ride speed is 10 to 12 mph. All skill levels are welcome!

Trek the Trails began in May and concludes in September. It is completely free to participate, although you can purchase a t-shirt for $20. Adaptive bikes are also available. You can register to ride by visiting this link.