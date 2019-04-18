Trek the Trails marks 10 years of community bike rides

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - For the last nine years, bicyclists have racked up 106,660 miles through the city’s Trek the Trails rides. The free, guided treks take place each Tuesday at 6 p.m. and have attracted 12,815 riders each year.

In 2019, bicyclists will enjoy new stretches of Fort Wayne greenways including the Pufferbelly Dupont Road area and portions of Maplecrest Road. Another ride will connect to the new Promenade Park on the city’s riverfront.

This year there will be 22 rides from six to nine miles in length for bikers of all ages and abilities. Riders are encouraged to wear helmets. Summit City Bicycles and Fitness staff members will be there to provide safety checks.

The first trek of the season will happen at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the Engle Road trailhead. It will also include a party at the Eagle Marsh Barn near the greenway. The event, which includes food and drinks, costs $10 per person or $20 per family.

The City of Fort Wayne Facebook page will have updates if rides are canceled due to inclement weather.

Summit City Bicycles will be giving away a bike at the end of the season. Trek the Trails attendees can enter a drawing each week.

