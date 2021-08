FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Trails announced on Twitter that Tuesday evening’s Trek the Trails ride at Moser Park Trailhead has been canceled due to the heat, humidity and rain.

“With the number of boardwalks on the route, the city has decided to play it safe for the evening,” the tweet said.

The next Trek the Trails event is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Foster Park West/Winchester Road Trailhead.