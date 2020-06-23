Trek the Trails back on track this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trek the Trails is a program that the city of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails Inc. partnered on to help others explore the trail system throughout the area.

The 11th season was originally set to start in April, but with the COVID-19 pandemic they held off until Indiana entered stage 4 of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan. This meant the first ride was able to take place last week.

“We heard from some of the participants last week that they are just so excited that Trek the Trails was finally beginning after a month and a half,” says Dawn Ritchie, Greenways Manager for the City of Fort Wayne, “Some of them are still working from home or are retired and they are just itching to get outside and outdoors to enjoy our parks.”

The trails in have seen record usage over the last couple of months, but now the mostly 8 to 9 mile guided bike tours every Tuesday, offer another way to be together with the community while still social distancing.

“We’ve seen that people want to get out and enjoy the outdoors. We’ve had record trail usage in April and May since the pandemic began,” explained Ritchie, “I suspect that our June trail counts will be up there as well. This is an opportunity for people to experience the outdoors in a safe environment. while practicing social distancing.”

In an effort to maintain proper health safety, officials do have some new recommendations for this season.

“During the ride, we are asking people to ride single file instead of side by side or in groups. We are also strongly encouraging that they wear a mask or a bandana or a buff, even if they are riding without it. We want them to have it with them just in case we have to come together as a small group, for instance, to cross an intersection,” says Ritchie.

Rides begin at 6:00 pm every Tuesday throughout the summer. The free, family-friendly guided bike rides, take place each Tuesday and have attracted more than 13,000 riders joining in during the first ten years. Trek the Trails averages over 1,400 riders per year. Collectively, Trek the Trails riders have ridden more than 19,000 miles in the first 10 years. Participants are asked to wear helmets and bring water along for the ride.

The full schedule for Trek the Trails can be found below:

6/16/2020 Tillman Park Trailhead – Meet at Tillman Park Trailhead near the baseball fields. 8 miles 6/23/2020 Rockhill Park Trailhead – Meet in the parking lot at 1474 Catalpa St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 9 miles 6/30/2020 Shoaff Park Trailhead – Meet in the parking lot near the Conklin Pavilions at 6401 St. Joe Road. 8 miles 7/7/2020 Towles Intermediate School – Meet in the parking lot at 420 E Paulding Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816 8 miles 7/14/2020 Parkview Safety Store – Meeting in the parking lot 1818 Carew Street. 8 miles 7/21/2020 Life Bridge Church – Meet in the parking lot of Life Bridge Church at 12719 Corbin Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 8 miles 7/28/2020 Swinney Park West Trailhead – Meet in the parking lot at Northeast Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 8 miles 8/4/2020 Rockhill Park Trailhead – Meet in the parking lot at 1474 Catalpa St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 9 miles 8/11/2020 Moser Park Trailhead – New Haven – Meet in the parking lot at 601 W. Main, New Haven, IN 46774 8 miles 8/18/2020 Foster Park West / Winchester Rd Trailhead – Meet in the parking lot at 5113 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46819 8 miles 8/25/2020 Salomon Farm Park 8 miles 9/1/2020 Johnny Appleseed Park – Meet at the Johnny Appleseed Park Trailhead at 1722 N Harry Baals Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 8 miles 9/8/2020 Covington Elementary School – Meet in the parking lot at 2430 W Hamilton Rd S, Fort Wayne, IN 46814 8 miles 9/15/2020 Rockhill Park Trailhead – Meet in the parking lot at 1474 Catalpa St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 9 miles 9/22/2020 Tillman Park Trailhead – Meet at Tillman Park Trailhead near the baseball fields. 8 miles 9/29/2020 Cookie Cottage – PLEASE PARK IN THE BACK PARKING LOT at 620 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 7 miles 10/6/2020 SportONE Fieldhouse Trailhead – Meeting in the south parking lot at 3946 Ice Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 8 miles 10/13/2020 Shoaff Park Trailhead – Meet in the parking lot near the Conklin Pavilions at 6401 St. Joe Road. 8 miles 10/20/2020 N. River Rd Trailhead *NIGHT RIDE* – Meeting in the parking lot at 7000 N River Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 8 miles

More information can be found at fwtrails.org