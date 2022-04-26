FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trek the Trails is back for cyclists to gather and explore Fort Wayne area trails. In addition to the first ride of the year, there will be a kickoff party after the riders return.

The first ride takes place on April 26th at 6 pm when participants will depart from the Old Barn at Salomon Farm Park. Every Tuesday the group will meet to explore a different part of the nearly 130 miles of trails in the Fort Wayne Area. All rides are free and family-friendly. with guides to help pace the pack making sure no one is left behind.

For those that don’t want to ride a bike, there is now a new option for you to explore the community trails with a group. Fort Wayne Trails has partnered with the Fort Wayne Running Club, the City of Fort Wayne, and the City of New Haven to begin “Tread the Trails”.

Runners, walkers, and wheelchair users are invited to participate in the new program that will occur bi-weekly every Thursday after the kickoff event on April 26th. All routes will be 5 kilometers, with the option for a longer or shorter experience if the participant chooses. Similar to Trek the Trails, the starting location will vary each week.

While both groups are free to participate, the kickoff party will be $10 and children 16 and under are free. The party will be at the Salomon Farm Park in the Old Barn. There will be music, heavy appetizers from Mad Anthony, a cash bar, and an update from The City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails on upcoming projects and trail happenings!

You can find more information about future Trek and Tread the Trails events here.