FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trek the Trails kicked off Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne, along with a new program.

Tread the Trails made its debut Tuesday. The opportunity allows runners and walkers to explore the local trails as well.

Neil Miller, Program Manager for Greenways and Trails with the City of Fort Wayne, was excited about the kick off for both programs. Many cyclists, runners, and walkers turned out to begin the season, despite the cold weather. Tuesday’s kick off also featured an after party with food and drinks.

Miller says the programs continue to be good for those who still may not be as comfortable around indoor crowds. The usage of trails has gone up since the pandemic began.

Miller likes to say that a trail is nothing besides asphalt and concrete without the people who are using them. The city is proud to continue building a trail system that people can enjoy.

Erin Brady, a board member of the Fort Wayne Running Club, says adding the walking and running component with Tread the Trails brings awareness to the club. The program allows those without bicycles to get involved.

Ultimately, both programs are all about building a sense of community. They give people the opportunity to explore the trails and interact with others.

Jay Farlow, a cyclist at Tuesday’s event, says the cyclists who participate in Trek the Trails are among the most welcoming people. No matter your experience level, everyone is encouraging, will help build you up, and will help you make progress. Trek the Trails is a homecoming for Farlow because he first started group rides by participating in the program. He was glad to be back out with the group after being indoors on a training bicycle all winter.

If you would like to participate, Trek the Trails occurs weekly on Tuesdays and Tread the Trails occurs biweekly on Thursdays.

You can find more information about future Trek and Tread the Trails events here.