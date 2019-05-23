Trees and power lines down, thousands without power after storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands of customers were without power and there were multiple reports of downed trees and power lines after a line of storms moved through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Thursday morning.

In Fort Wayne, a home and two cars were damaged in the area of Columbia Avenue and St. Joseph Boulevard. Power was also out in the area.

According to Indiana Michigan Power, as of 10 a.m. there were 3,100 customers without power in Fort Wayne and another 1,000 in the Marion/Muncie area.

The utility can not yet establish a time when it expects power to be restored.

Blackhawk Christian School issued a 2-hour delay because of the power outage. As of 7:30 Thursday morning, there was no estimated time of restoration.

You can check the I&M power outage map here.





The website also listed around 1000 customers without power in Bluffton. That outage started around 5:30 a.m.



Dispatchers also confirmed that there were multiple reports of trees and power lines down across the area. At least one tree fell in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue near the split with St. Joeseph Boulevard, completely blocking the road.