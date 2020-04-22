Tree seedlings given away as part of Arbor Day celebrations

100 chinkapin oak seedlings were given away at Shoaff Park on April 22, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Forestry Team is giving away Chinkapin oak tree seedlings at various locations this week with contactless pickup.

If interested, you can drive up and Parks and Recreation personnel will bring a seedling to each car, while supplies last. Earlier this week seedlings were given away at Rockhill park and Shoaff Park

More seedlings will be given away Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, April 23, 10am-12pm – McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St.

Friday, April 24, 11am-1pm – Brewer Park, Pettit Ave. and Weisser Ave.