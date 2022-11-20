FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tree lighting and memorial service Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne recognizes the mixed emotions that can come with the holidays for those who have experienced loss.

It’s the 37th year of the event put on by Stillwater Hospice. Organizers said the goal of the memorial is to “bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.”

The service starts at 5 p.m. at Baker Street Station. Those in attendance can watch an evergreen tree light up with twinkling lights, honoring loved ones who have died. The event also includes guest speakers and a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir.