Treasure House Thrift Store, inside Coldwater Crossing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After two weeks of being closed for an "operational reset," Treasure House Thrift Store is ready to serve customers and the community once again.

Staff and volunteers have reorganized merchandise, added more selection, and maintenanced the building during the two-week closing.

The thrift store is now hosting a grand reopening to welcome back its customers Wednesday. The first five shoppers there will receive 50 percent off their purchase. The second five shoppers will get 25 percent off their purchase. All other shoppers can take advantage of a 15 percent off discount all day. The first 100 people throughout the door will also get a special gift.

Treasure House offers consignment items in furniture, clothes, shoes, books, purses, and more.

And while you can find deals there, the main goal is to help people in need.

Treasure House is a part of the Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne, which helps people struggling with homelessness, drug use, and poverty. Proceeds from the store go toward programs offered by the Rescue Mission.

The store also creates training opportunities for Rescue Mission residents to help build their job and life skills.

Treasure House Thrift Store is located at 5327 Coldwater Road, inside Coldwater Crossing. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.