Traveling Smithsonian exhibit to visit North Webster Community Public Library

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WANE) – A traveling Smithsonian exhibit called “Water/Ways” is coming to the North Webster Community Public Library, in partnership with The Watershed Foundation.

The exhibit explores water’s effect on landscapes, communities, culture and spirituality. In addition, two companion exhibits will highlight the area’s unique water story and history. The library said a series of educational and interactive programs for adults and families will be offered that examines water’s impact on our lives and environment. A list of programs can be found at www.nweb.lib.in.us/waterways/.

“We are proud to offer this Water/Ways exhibit to our community and surrounding neighbors,” said Beth Smith, adult services director of North Webster Community Public Library. “Water is a very large part of our community and having the opportunity to learn and share together helps us build connections within our community. Partnering with The Watershed Foundation is a perfect union for us. We can’t wait to share this experience with everyone.”

Photo courtesy of the North Webster Community Public Library

North Webster is the first stop on the exhibit’s six-community tour through Indiana. “Water/Ways” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Indiana Humanities Council to bring quality exhibits to rural area.

“We are honored to have been selected by Indiana Humanities Council through a very competitive process, and we’re excited to partner with North Webster Library in this opportunity to showcase this exhibit and to share the story of our outstanding water resources and community,” said The Watershed Foundation Executive Director Lyn Crighto.

North Webster Community Public Library is located at 110 E. North Street in North Webster. The exhibit hours June 26 through Aug. 7 are:

Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 11 and Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available at www.nweb.lib.in.us or watershedfoundation.org.