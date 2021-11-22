Traveling for turkey? A look at the weather for your destination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Millions will be traveling this week for Thanksgiving to visit family and friends. While many will be driving to their holiday destinations, the skies will also be filled with travelers.

For those heading out of FWA on Wednesday for the holiday, it will be dry but as the day goes along the winds will pick up with gusts getting close to 30 mph. Temperatures will be mild near 50 degrees.

Weather across the country Wednesday will be pretty tranquil leading to minimal weather concerns when it comes to departures. However, for those driving to their Thanksgiving destination, a strong cold front will progress through the Midwest on Thursday, bringing rain and much colder temperatures by Friday.

If you are traveling the WANE Wx App is a great tool to keep yourself updated on the most recent forecast for your exact location, and if you are staying local you can find the latest forecast updates here.