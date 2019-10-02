Travel host Steves postpones PFW Omnibus lecture

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A planned lecture by travel host Rick Steves at Purdue Fort Wayne has been postponed.

Steves, who has hosted more than 100 travel shows over his 20-year career, was set to kick off the 25th annual Omnibus Speaker Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The university announced Wednesday, though, that the talk would be rescheduled for a later date.

It’s not clear why.

In a news release, Purdue Fort Wayne said the university and Steves’ management are searching for a mutually agreeable date for his appearance and will announce that once it has been selected.

The lecture series will now begin with FUBU founder and ‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John on Thursday, Nov. 7. Mike Eruzione, the captain of the U.S. hockey team’s ‘Miracle on Ice,’ will lecture on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will appear on Tuesday, March 31. Each of the lectures will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus. Lectures are free and open to the public.

For more on the 25th annual Omnibus Speaker Series, click here.