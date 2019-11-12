Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather Travel Advisory for Allen County, Indiana. Many cleared and treated roadways are refreezing as temperatures fall.

Motorists should use caution, as snow and ice-covered roadways continue to make travel hazardous.

A high number of crashes and slide-offs continued late Monday night, especially on highways, highway ramps, bridges, and elevated roadways.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, leave extra room between vehicles, and expect the need for greater stopping distances. Use caution during Tuesday morning travel.