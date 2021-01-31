Allen County travel advisory lifted after weekend snowfall

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Homeland Security officials have lifted the travel advisory put in place after a weekend snowfall.

The advisory was lifted early Monday afternoon. Drivers were still urged to “use caution and common-sense when traveling.”

A Winter Watch was declared after upwards of 8 inches of snow fell on the area Saturday night into Sunday. It was lowered to a Winter Travel Advisory Sunday evening.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has three travel status levels:

Advisory (Yellow) – The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

– The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Watch (Orange) – Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Warning (Red) – The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to: (A) refrain from all travel; (B) comply with necessary emergency measures; (C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and (D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.



When traveling in winter weather, drivers should do so with a fully-charged mobile phone, and take along a good winter coat, hat and gloves in case you become stranded or stuck. Motorists should also make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel for your trip.

Winter driving typically consumes more fuel, check you tank before you leave – expect trips to take longer during winter weather.