FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winter weather travel advisory has been put into effect in the following counties: Kosciusko, Wabash and Whitley.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, this is the lowest level of a local travel advisory. It means that “routine or travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.”

To see the full list of travel advisories across the state, click here.