Travel advisories issued for a number of counties due to weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS), multiple Travel Advisories have been issued for northeast Indiana counties due to weather.
Counties under a Travel Advisory:
- Adams County
- DeKalb County
- Grant County
- Huntington County
- Kosciusko County
- Wabash County
- Wells County
- Whitley County
According to the DHS website, a travel advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation. Individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
In Ohio, some counties are declaring snow emergencies.
Counties under snow emergencies:
- Defiance County, Level 1
- Mercer County, Level 1
- Williams County, Level 2
According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, a Level 1 Snow Emergency urges drivers to use caution on roads that are hazardous because of drifting or blowing snow, or icy conditions. Level 2 Snow Emergencies indicate that people should only drive if it is absolutely necessary and a Level 3 Snow Emergency closes roads to anyone who is non-essentially at the risk of arrest, barring a personal emergency or the necessity of travel. For Level 2 and 3 Snow emergencies, motorists should contact their employers to see if they should report to work.
