Travel advisories issued for a number of counties due to weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS), multiple Travel Advisories have been issued for northeast Indiana counties due to weather.

Counties under a Travel Advisory:

Adams County

DeKalb County

Grant County

Huntington County

Kosciusko County

Wabash County

Wells County

Whitley County

According to the DHS website, a travel advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation. Individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

In Ohio, some counties are declaring snow emergencies.

Counties under snow emergencies:

Defiance County, Level 1

Mercer County, Level 1

Williams County, Level 2

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, a Level 1 Snow Emergency urges drivers to use caution on roads that are hazardous because of drifting or blowing snow, or icy conditions. Level 2 Snow Emergencies indicate that people should only drive if it is absolutely necessary and a Level 3 Snow Emergency closes roads to anyone who is non-essentially at the risk of arrest, barring a personal emergency or the necessity of travel. For Level 2 and 3 Snow emergencies, motorists should contact their employers to see if they should report to work.

