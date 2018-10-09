Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The city started a campaign to inform residents of changing trash pickup days.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After the number of missed pickup calls spiked in August, city leaders decided on reorganizing the trash pickup days and routes.

According to the city's Red River website, complaints about missed pickups were more than 4,000 for the the month of August after being around 2,000 each in July and June.

In August, Mayor Tom Henry led the creation of a "Working Group on Garbage and Recycling" to look for solutions to Red River's struggles. The first fix was revealed Tuesday.

Fort Wayne resident's pickup days and locations are being reorganized and simplified compared to the routes that were used by Republic Services.

According to the members of the group, which includes neighborhood leaders and city councilmen, the previous pickup schedule was inefficient, requiring trucks to crisscross the city in one day.

Beginning Monday, November 5, the city will be divided into five sections, one for each day of the week. Each of those zones are split in half for recycling days.

Every resident should expect postcards in the mail that will clarify what the trash pickup day is. There will also be a campaign with signs and social media to help spread the word.

To see what your trash pickup day will be, visit the official website here: http://www.acimap.us/trashdaylookup/

Other changes include an expansion of the city's 311 call center to half-days on Saturday. That is the number to call about missed trash pickups.