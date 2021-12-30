Trash piling up yet again around Fort Wayne, but holidays not to blame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Red River Waste Solutions is backed up throughout the holidays with trash pick up. Multiple streets and neighborhoods are lined with trashed after Christmas parties and gatherings.

WANE 15 has had numerous residents of Fort Wayne email and call in complaints that trash is sitting by the street after days of sitting waiting to be picked up.

The City of Fort Wayne sent a news release on Dec. 20 stating:

The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 in recognition of Christmas, and on Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.



The residential garbage and recycling schedule will not be impacted.



City offices will resume regular business hours on Monday, December 27 and Monday, January 3.

A viewer from the Nebraska neighborhood northwest of downtown says their trash was supposed to be picked up on Christmas Eve, December 24. The viewer tells WANE 15 there have been problems with Red River Waste Solutions since they took over trash pick up for this neighborhood.

“I had called to report this numerous times to the city and was told that it was my fault since I did not make the report within two days of the pickup being missed. Trash has gotten out of control in the neighborhood and this runs the risk of rodents and debris in our streets. When I asked the city if anything could be done I was brushed off and when I asked to speak to a supervisor I was sent directly to voicemail.”

This viewer also claims that after calling 311 to complain, the operator said that there were multiple complaints being reported in this area.

The city of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department provided this statement in response:

Red River Waste Solutions has faced many challenges in the last two weeks which have resulted in a slowdown of garbage collection on five to six routes each day. One issue is that a number of Red River drivers, service technicians and office staff have been ill and unable to work. The landfill was closed last weekend due to the Christmas holiday, which means Red River wasn’t able to collect garbage last weekend in order to catch up on the garbage misses during the week. The landfill will be closed this weekend as well. There have also been turnaround time delays at the landfill due to wet weather. We service 83,300 households each week and our top priority is on ensuring that materials get collected in a timely manner. The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department

The city says that the alleys have been impacted. It asks for continued patience and say it values the partnership with residents and neighbors.

WANE 15 reached out to Red River Waste Solutions corporate office and have yet to hear back. For more information on the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department visit the website.