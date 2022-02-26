FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deep down a ravine leading to railroad tracks that make their way under Spring Street, the trash is ugly, random and permanent.

A mattress, a TV set, a slide of drywall and other construction materials, the unsightliness is endless.

But it’s not the kind of junk anyone can remove.

The steep slope is a liability. The tracks and land are owned by the Norfolk Southern Railroad, a company that maintains about 19,000 miles of track in the eastern half of the U.S. It’s up to the railroad to clear away the trash that will require more than a few concerned citizens hazarding their lives to attempt to clear the mess.

Trash is strewn all over the tracks and railroad property next to Viola Avenue.

Janice Williams has looked at this stuff for the 22 years she’s lived in her tidy home on Viola Avenue, a city street tucked away off Lindenwood Avenue and the campus of University of Saint Francis.

She’s been pestering her councilman, Geoff Paddock D-5th, for years about the problem, but acknowledges the limitations he’s facing.

“Geoff has done as much as he can do,” Williams said. For his part, Paddock says he’s “been dealing with this for quite some time.”

The hope is that the railroad and the city can work out an agreement to get rid of the rubbish that attracts squatters and unwelcome critters, Paddock said.

”The land is sloped in a steep manner and we have a train track and, eventually, trains that are coming through and neighborhoods surrounding them. We don’t have too many of these, but this is one that I’ve been keeping my eye on for some time,” Paddock said. ”My hope is that we can clean up the debris and do some trimming back there. The weeds that are there are very unsightly, perhaps (we could) put up a fence or something that might prevent future dumping. What we see back there is not just some trash, occasionally thrown over a car or out of a car window. We see debris. Someone has made a concerted effort to dump debris, be it a refrigerator, a television, some kind of electronic device, maybe construction equipment. It’s hard to say.”

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, is working with the railroad and the city to get the debris cleared.

Williams says the railroad cleaned up the area about 10 years ago. Since then, people “have been backing their trucks up there and dumping them. The railroad is just giving Geoff excuses and they can’t send anyone down there because of the liability,” she said.

The train goes by her home daily, maybe twice, with six and 10 cars, Williams said.

“I’ve finally given up,” Williams said. “In the spring and summer, the foliage will grow up and it becomes really bushy. It’s not until all that starts dying out. Then you have to look at all that trash.”

Connor Spielmaker, Norfolk Southern spokesman, commiserates with Williams.

“We share our neighbor’s concerns about the dumping of garbage on our property by trespassers, and welcome their partnership in helping to stop those who want to blemish the community. We are working with the city and its leaders to help deter these incidents, and appreciate the residents of Fort Wayne who take pride in keeping their community clean,” Spielmaker said in an official statement.