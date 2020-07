FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Trash and recycling collections in the city of Fort Wayne will begin earlier due to high heat expected.

The city said Monday that collections will begin an hour earlier – 5 a.m. rather than 6 a.m. – beginning Tuesday, until further notice.

Residents are asked to set carts out the night before.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting temperatures in the mid-90s for the week ahead.